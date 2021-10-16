The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes and a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. The Trent is a 3 bed 2.5 bath, 1660 square foot home. The front door opens to the foyer and powder bath to the left of the door. The foyer leads to the kitchen straight ahead or to the stairs on the left. The kitchen is open to the dining room and living room. The dining room opens up to an updated kitchen on the left filled with granite countertops and top of the line appliances. Just to the side of the dining is the covered back porch entry. The kitchen leads to the living room. To the left of the living room are the stairs to the bedrooms. Future neighborhood amenities include pool and pavilion. Move-in ready in March 2022!
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $316,569
