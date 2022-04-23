3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $319,999

3 bedroom/3 bathroom open-concept townhome is featuring LVP floors, granite countertops, and a single car garage sure to meet all your expectations. You are welcomed through the front door by a large open concept living area finished with a beautiful fireplace perfect for entertaining. A large kitchen fitted with stainless steel appliances, a grand island, and plenty of storage is sure to accommodate all your cooking needs. Down the hall, You will find the master suite and bath zero-entry shower for easy access, a double sink vanity, and a large master closet. Across the hall, is a second bedroom and spacious closet. Upstairs you will find an open bonus area along with the 3rd bedroom and full bath. Outback is a covered porch perfect for unwinding and entertaining company. Home includes Spray Foam insulation and tankless gas water heater for energy efficiency! This is the builder's model home. This home will not be sold until project completion.