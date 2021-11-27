See Holiday Incentive in photos! The village you have been waiting for is here! Built by Holland Homes LLC, the community features single story homes and a selection of duplexes, all drawing from Holland Homes' signature cottage and farmhouse style. The Tucker is a three bedroom, two bathroom home with single car garage. Guests are greeted by a covered front porch that welcomes them into the foyer that flows into the great room and dining area. The kitchen includes granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless Whirlpool appliances. The master retreat is tucked away on the back of the home and features an ensuite with dual vanities and a spacious walk in closet. Two nicely sized guest rooms are located off the living area. Future neighborhood amenities include pool and pavilion. Home complete by February 2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $320,987
