Covered front porch welcomes the owner home in the "Seneca" plan conceived with the feeling of openness, yet definition of space. Volume ceiling emits an impressive view that carries through to the dining area. Opportunities abound in the desirable kitchen that is a relief to the cook in the household with it's magnificent granite peninsula bar, durable tile flooring and backsplash, and impeccable cabinet schematic. Master suite is purposely situated at the rear of the house for a more pleasing layout for privacy and seclusion. No skimping on upgrading in this plan with gleaming hardwood flooring in the great room, dining area, and hallway, as well as extensive trim package with incredible craftsmanship. Unwind after a long day on the private covered rear porch and daydream about the upgraded style of living in this meticulous plan.