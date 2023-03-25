Spectacular design with emphasis on use of space, the "Berkshire" plan offers versatile yet comfortable options. Grand entry foyer opens to huge great room with volume ceiling. Entertaining is a breeze with room to mingle in the large dining/great room area. Separated bedrooms with the master at the front of the house is the most appealing aspect of this plan. Gracious master bath is designed for comfort, yet features sophisticated upgrades such as garden/soaking tub, separate full tiled shower, and granite vanity. Functional laundry room is off the kitchen providing noise reduction for the rest of the house. Step onto the covered rear patio for a cook out or just a place to retreat from the stress of the day.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $329,986
