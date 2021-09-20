3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $340,000

Very well-kept home on Heritage Place, off Hamilton. NO grass to mow! All wooded, with lots of shade loving plants along the stone path up to the big covered front porch. Owners completely updated the house w/ bamboo flooring on main level & carpet in the bedrooms & den, all new windows & exterior doors, custom cabinets in kitchen, granite & stainless appliances. Double doors open to large, two level deck overlooking the gigantic wooded backyard. Large den with a stone wood-burning fireplace & double doors to the lower level deck. Up from the living room is the large master bedroom & custom bath with very large shower! Custom matching vanities, allowing plenty of room for additional storage. The sunlit landing serves as a cheerful home office & separates the master from the other two bedrooms & bath. Decent sized workshop/storage area which stays nice & cool all summer. New roof in 2019, french drains, screened gutters, new siding, french drains & a new downstairs HVAC in 2021.