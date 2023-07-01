New designer home! Est. completion: October. The Konrad is a two-story cottage featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half-bath and spans 1,726sqft. The front patio opens into a large entryway which leads into the dining room on the left, and the powder room on the right. The dining room, living room, and kitchen flow together as they share the open and spacious area of the first floor. The master bedroom is located in the rear of the house and can be accessed from the living room. Attached to the master bedroom are two walk-in closets, a linen closet and a large bathroom. The master bathroom has a tiled shower and a garden style soaking tub. The stairs leading to the second story can be found in the large entryway by the front door. The second story contains 2 bedrooms, each with a walk-in closet, 1 full bathroom and a loft area. The outdoor living area on side of the house is through the living room and is a perfect place to finish off the day.