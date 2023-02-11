Less than five minutes from Tiger Town and I-85, this one story ranch style home is located in one of Opelika’s most popular neighbors. This well-maintained home offers a living room featuring a gas fireplace and flows into the dining room and kitchen nicely. The kitchen has a great amount of storage plus a walk-in pantry, and a double oven perfect for making entertaining easy. The oversized master suite offers an en-suite bathroom featuring separate vanities, separate tile shower, soaking tub, and a spacious master closet. The home is nestled in at the front of the neighborhood across from the neighborhood pool, and is ready for its new owners!
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $344,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Because of Betty Fulmer, a book and a burger joint: Auburn couple opens The Table, a space for people to gather in downtown Auburn
In the upstairs area above what used to be the Cheeburger Cheeburger restaurant in downtown Auburn, one family has decided to create a free sp…
Joshua Remley and his wife Elizabeth were shocked last year when their monthly power bill topped $700, well above the $170 to $250 or so they …
Suni Lee has jumped into the top spot nationally in the all-around rankings, and the Auburn gymnastics team has climbed back into the top five…
Tonight: Local restaurant Walter's Gas and Grill to premiere on Food Network show Restaurant: Impossible
The Walter’s Gas and Grill episode, titled “Running on Empty,” will premiere on Food Network on Thursday night at 7 p.m. Central. It will run …
Last weekend, Auburn police, with assistance from the Opelika Police Department, arrested Jarquaizmen Lamar Ashmore, 31, of Opelika, on a felo…