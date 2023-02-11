Less than five minutes from Tiger Town and I-85, this one story ranch style home is located in one of Opelika’s most popular neighbors. This well-maintained home offers a living room featuring a gas fireplace and flows into the dining room and kitchen nicely. The kitchen has a great amount of storage plus a walk-in pantry, and a double oven perfect for making entertaining easy. The oversized master suite offers an en-suite bathroom featuring separate vanities, separate tile shower, soaking tub, and a spacious master closet. The home is nestled in at the front of the neighborhood across from the neighborhood pool, and is ready for its new owners!