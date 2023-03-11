Are you looking for a low maintenance home? This energy efficient 3 bed / 3 bath townhome features high end finishes, LVP throughout, and a 1 car garage. This home was the model home for the development so attention to detail was not overlooked. Equipped with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a grand island, the kitchen will surely impress. The tankless water heater and spray foam insulation provide maximum energy efficiency. Through the front door you are welcomed by an open concept living area and kitchen. Down the hall, you will find the main suite and zero-entry shower for easy access, a double sink vanity, and a large master closet. Directly across the hall, is a second bedroom and spacious closet. Laundry and office area are also on the main floor. Upstairs you will find another living area along with the 3rd bedroom, reading nook, and full bath. The large covered back patio is perfect for entertaining or unwinding. Call your Realtor® and schedule a showing!