This beautiful mostly handicap accessible home in the Reserve at Wyndham Gates is loaded with architectural details in the finishes and interior design. The arched openings to the main bedroom suite,dining area,and kitchen area increase the appeal of the Huffman 2 Plan. Plantation shutters have been added to the windows in the living area and the front door. The main bedroom ensuite bath features a tray ceiling,wide door openings, double vanities, granite countertops, garden tub and shower. The large main bedroom also features a sitting area for relaxing. The kitchen features a double oven and walk-in pantry. The home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout the common areas, and ceramic tile floors in the bathrooms and laundry room. All bedrooms are carpeted. The large,fenced, flat backyard is a delight for children and for entertaining. Attention to detail in the landscaping enhances the appeal of this beautiful home.