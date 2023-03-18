*Rates currently offered as low as 5.375% - call sales agent for more information, restrictions apply!* The Woods is the hottest new community in Opelika with convenient access to downtown Opelika, I-85 and 280! Everything that Opelika has to offer at your fingertips! The Florence plan built by Brock Built is a 3 bed/2 bath home that features an open floor plan concept with a spacious kitchen with center island and walk in pantry. The living space is open to the kitchen. The master bedroom is located on the rear of the home with an en suite and walk in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 are great in size and share the hall bathroom. The laundry room is located off of the garage and is great for storage! This plan also features a covered front porch and a rear patio great for entertaining! This amazing community has 2 pocket parks with a dog waste station as well as a community garden hangout with a wood burning fire-pit. This is the community for YOU! Call us today!