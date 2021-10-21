3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $35,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Juicy Hughley, Nick Farrow and Jordan Benbrook are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Reeltown, Loachapoka and Chambers Academy.
Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee gets the school dance she never had on ‘Grease’ night, advances on Dancing With The Stars
- Updated
Suni Lee said she never got to go to school dances or prom when she was in high school. She always had practice. But Monday, Lee turned DWTS into a school dance and advanced.
- Updated
Bryan Harsin charged into the locker room and the players erupted.
- Updated
Auburn football will return to action under the lights on Halloween weekend.
- Updated
Auburn’s business community and long-time residents of the city say they’ve lost a larger-than-life friend and a cornerstone figure in Downtown Auburn after the death of entrepreneur Greg Bradshaw.
- Updated
After seven weeks, Opelika’s Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar is hoping to serve milkshakes again this November. For this to happen, ownership said the restaurant needs five more full-time workers.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
- Updated
In the aftermath of the U.S. retreat from Afghanistan, the fate of the Afghan Allies still hangs in the balance. Although this generic term ma…
- Updated
Officials pushed back on expansion in an Auburn subdivision Thursday after residents complained saying duplexes were being built in The Preser…
- Updated
Auburn's coaching change last December led to many familiar faces on the roster and the staff leaving the program. Here's a look at how 2021 is treating those players and coaches.