Talk about southern charm! This stately Opelika home has everything you need. The covered front porch runs the length of the house and overlooks a quiet street in desirable Camelot subdivision. Once inside you will find the living room, formal dining room, kitchen, primary bedroom and bath, and laundry room all on the first floor. Living, dining and bedroom all have hardwood flloors, while the HUGE kitchen has tile. The kitchen also sports double ovens, a gas cooktop, and a stand alone island, perfect for gathering around. The living room has a wall of built-in shelves and cabinets for ample storage. Upstairs you will find a bonus room, two bedrooms and a "Jack and Jill" bath. The bath is unique in that each bedroom has it's own walk in closet connected to the vanity/sink and also a private water closet for each side! The lot is just over a half acre, and very private, with lots of trees. Don't wait to schedule your appointment to see this great home!
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $354,000
