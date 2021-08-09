EST. COMPLETION Dec.2021 Hidden Lakes is another beautiful Opelika subdivision by Stone Martin Builders. It is located on an incredible piece of property, nestled between Southern Union State Community College and Opelika SportsPlex & Aquatics Center. Designed to fit any lifestyle, the “Sherfield” floor plan features distinct spaces while maintaining an open flow. The fabulous master bedroom is unusually spacious for a home of this size and will accommodate heavy furniture along with plenty of storage in the walk in closet. A dynamic great room with vaulted beamed ceiling combines style and functionality with its attention to use of living space. Entertain or simply prepare daily evening meals in this cook’s kitchen with an abundance of granite counter space. Finally two large bedrooms and an upstairs bonus room with a full bathroom attached complete this plan that provides the space and storage for growing families or simply entertaining guests.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $355,122
