3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $359,000

Windsor Village is Opelika's newest premier neighborhood! This age targeted community features pickle ball courts, two ponds, plenty of space for walking and beautifully landscaped yards that are maintained by the Owner's Association. This townhome is a 3BR/2 Bath with a 2 car garage and many upgrades. The kitchen is lavished with beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, solid surface countertops and a tile backsplash. The Master Suite has a large curbless, beautifully designed tile shower and large walk in closet that's sure to impress. The elevated 10 foot ceilings provide luxurious living and easy access to Robert Trent Jones Golf Course, Auburn University, shopping and fine dining.....WELCOME HOME!!!

