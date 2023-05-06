like new single-story brick home located in the "Heart" of everything. Constant appeal and elegant definitions are found in the "Hampton". This is a beautiful Stone Martin home in The Estates Neighborhood. Right on the Auburn/Opelika border, this home is only 2 miles from the Auburn Mall, 3 miles to East Alabama Medical Center, 4 miles to Tiger Town and just 5 miles to the University and downtown Auburn. This large open living room has vaulted beam ceiling, custom columns, and a beautiful custom fireplace with shiplap. Not to be missed is the large kitchen with custom cabinetry, upgraded SS appliances, and granite counter tops. The master bedroom is very private and hardwood floor.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $359,000
