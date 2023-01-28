 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $365,000

This move-in ready home is the perfect mix of luxury and comfort. The main living area is spacious and features hardwood flooring, a vaulted and beamed ceiling and custom columns. Entering the large kitchen, you will notice granite countertops, an island with room for bar seating and stainless-steel appliances. The living space, kitchen and dining area are all connected creating an open-concept floorplan. The primary suite features carpet flooring and a trey ceiling. Enjoy the spacious en-suite bathroom with a double vanity, floor to ceiling tiled shower, walk-in closet and large soaking tub. The main level also holds a laundry room and 2 more bedrooms with carpet flooring and a shared bathroom. Upstairs, you will find the bonus room that can be used as an office space, entertainment room or another bedroom. There is also a half bath conveniently located upstairs. Enjoy outdoor entertaining with a covered back porch and flat backyard.

