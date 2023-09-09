Experience the epitome of luxurious, age-targeted living at Windsor Village; Opelika’s newest premier neighborhood, where comfort and convenience awaits. Nestled within this active community, you’ll find Pickleball courts for recreation, two ponds, and meticulously landscaped yards, all maintained by the dedicated Owners Association. Step inside this three-bedroom, two-bath townhome, complete with a two-car garage and a host of upgrades, including a stunning open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, solid surface countertops, and a tile backsplash. The master suite beckons with a spacious, curbless, beautifully designed shower and a sprawling walk-in closet. Embrace the convenience of living close to the Robert Trent Jones golf course, Auburn University, and a myriad of shopping and fine dining options, all within easy reach. Discover the lifestyle you’ve been longing for at Windsor Village Opelika, where sophistication and comfort meet the charm of a thriving community.