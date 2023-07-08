ONE LEVEL! Low maintenance brick exterior! IMMACULATELY maintained!!! Convenient to I85, Opelika SportsPlex, Southern Union, downtown Opelika, & TigerTown! Lovely open living area includes welcoming great room (w/ gas fireplace, integrated wiring, & soaring vaulted ceilings), gourmet kitchen (w/ tile backsplash, pantry, SS appliances, & large center island w/ storage & seating for 5+), & spacious dining area w/ tons of natural light. Primary bedroom features tray ceiling, crown moulding, walk-in closet, & luxurious en suite bath complete w/ double sinks, tiled step-in shower w/ frameless glass door, relaxing soaking tub, linen closet, & water closet. Beds 2 & 3 share a hall bath w/ extended vanity & tile-surrounded tub. Interior upgrades include judge's paneling, recessed lighting, window treatments, quartz countertops, undermount sinks, tankless water heater, designer lighting & hardware packages. Exterior upgrades include security lighting, privacy-fenced backyard, & extended patio.