3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $38,700

Double wide offering three bedrooms and two baths. Take a drive by and see if this may be your next investment. NO VIEWINGS. Please DO NOT DISTURB the occupant.
In a high-stakes environment, Suni Lee delivered once again.
Auburn’s going to nationals.
Suni Lee dazzled again — twirling high above the Neville Arena floor, flying from bar to bar, then flipping free through the air.
The Opelika Police Department and Lee County SWAT Team recovered “a large amount of narcotics, firearms and gambling devices” on Saturday whil…
Nearly 16 years after the disappearance of Auburn resident Lori Ann Slesinski, Rick Ennis is on trial for murder in connection with her death.
After a gutsy stuck landing on sore legs by superstar Suni Lee on bars, the Auburn gymnastics team survived and advanced Thursday at the NCAA …
As of noon Tuesday, Lee County, including Auburn and Opelika, is back under a tornado watch, which means that tornadoes are possible for the r…
Drew Watson was buzzing with confidence.
The Auburn Police Department has arrested two suspects in connection to a robbery that occurred on the 800 block of East Glenn Avenue in Auburn.
The capital murder trial of Derrill Richard “Rick” Ennis continued on Monday with multiple witnesses taking the stand.
