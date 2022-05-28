3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $380,718

NEW PHASE RELEASING IN HIDDEN LAKES.Constant appeal and elegant definitions are found in the “Kinkade” plan for those calling for luxury&comfort. A vaulted beamed ceiling and dramatic custom columns in the huge great room accentuates the space along with excellent finishes. The custom fireplace allows an even greater level of amenities while offering sheer enjoyment of an evening fire on those cooler nights. The huge kitchen’s attention to custom cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops, are sure to enhance cooking and eating experiences. Retire to the master suite that exudes privacy and use of space and take advantage of the well thought out master bath with every amenity for speedy starts for the day. From something as simple as a laundry room that does not abut any bedroom or the bonus room located upstairs along with a half bath that can be used as an office space, entertainment room, or even another bedroom; this plan provides plenty of comfort.