3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $390,587

Designed to fit any lifestyle, the Sherfield floor plan features distinct spaces while maintaining an open flow. Open and appealing, the foyer gives a sense of grandeur for establishing a classic look to this home. The fabulous master bedroom is unusually spacious for a home of this size and will accommodate heavy furniture along with plenty of storage in the walk in closet. A dynamic great room with vaulted beamed ceiling combines style and functionality with its attention to use of living space. Entertain or simply prepare daily evening meals in this cook's kitchen with an abundance of granite counter space. No need to worry about the automobile storage, as this plan comes equipped with a two car garage. Finally two large bedrooms and an upstairs bonus room with a full bathroom attached complete this plan that provides the space and storage for growing families or simply entertaining guests.