European elegance describes this wonderful spacious plan, The Addison. This home offers beautiful curb appeal with plaza entry offering ample parking for your guests. Upscale finishes throughout are felt upon entering the foyer as an extra large dining room/study awaits with french doors and triple windows adorning the home with natural light. Oversized great room is open to adjacent kitchen featuring high-end appliances, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, large center island, and separate breakfast room. Primary en-suite is exceptionally sized with designer finishes, dual sink vanities, separate water closet, a fabulous zero-entry tiled shower with frameless surround, and linen closet. Supersized walk-in closet with convenient door access to the large laundry room. Second and third bedrooms have great closet space & access to a full bathroom. With both a covered patio and an uncovered patio, this home offers extensive entertaining options!