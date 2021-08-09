 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $439,000

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $439,000

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $439,000

The Palmer combines traditional southern charm with a cottage flare boasting an inviting front porch with columns. The generously proportioned interior flows effortlessly from the open-plan living space through to the dining area. In the heart of the home is the sleek, stylish kitchen featuring upscale stainless steel appliances, two pantries, & an oversized island offering seating and several drawers for storage. Retreat to the master bedroom with luxurious master en-suite offering two separate vanity areas, large tiled zero entry shower, & garden tub. Master closet is spacious with a door conveniently leading into the laundry room with cabinets. Two spacious guest bedrooms share a full bath. Relax on the large covered porch. Setback garage offers ample space to welcome all of your guests. Homeowners enjoy monthly activities in this popular neighborhood. Contact agent for details!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert