The Palmer combines traditional southern charm with a cottage flare boasting an inviting front porch with columns. The generously proportioned interior flows effortlessly from the open-plan living space through to the dining area. In the heart of the home is the sleek, stylish kitchen featuring upscale stainless steel appliances, two pantries, & an oversized island offering seating and several drawers for storage. Retreat to the master bedroom with luxurious master en-suite offering two separate vanity areas, large tiled zero entry shower, & garden tub. Master closet is spacious with a door conveniently leading into the laundry room with cabinets. Two spacious guest bedrooms share a full bath. Relax on the large covered porch. Setback garage offers ample space to welcome all of your guests. Homeowners enjoy monthly activities in this popular neighborhood. Contact agent for details!
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $439,000
