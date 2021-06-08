3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $450,000

Here it is! A home on Northside Opelika with acreage. This beautiful 4.79 acre lot gives you privacy in the city. This lovely brick home sits well off the road and gives you the feel of country living while being nestled in an established neighborhood in the city. It has 3 nice sized bedrooms and a formal living and dining area with a separate den. There is wood flooring throughout under the carpet. It is close to schools and downtown Opelika for dining and shopping. House is being sold AS-IS. This gem may not last long. View More