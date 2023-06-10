A welcoming front porch greets you as you approach this charming one-level home. Great room features multiple windows for natural light, vaulted ceiling, and a gas fireplace. This room flows nicely into the kitchen featuring an oversized island and large dining area adorned with windows for that popular open concept living. Master ensuite is located at the back of the home with dual doors into the bath with zero entry shower, garden tub, separate vanities, linen closet, and oversized closet. Laundry room is conveniently located by the master bedroom. Plenty of room for guest parking with a set back garage. Owner has closed in the large porch area offering a super functional oversized sunroom to an already wonderful floor plan. Guest bedrooms feature spacious closets and share a full bath. Residents enjoy monthly activities, pickleball, fishing pond, rec pond, walking trails, & stunning clubhouse with catering kitchen, exercise room, gathering spaces, leading to zero entry pool, & more!