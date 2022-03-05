3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $466,906

Beautiful craftsman style cottage with an open floorplan. 1x4 trim around all windows and cased openings. Zero entry shower & quartz countertops in primary bath. Professionally designed and landscaped yards. 30 year dimensional roofing. Additional outside storage rear porch. Amenities include access to the Marriott's 2 salt water pools plus 1 indoor pool, dry saunas, exercise room, 8 clay tennis courts and 4 pickleball courts! Complimentary play on the short course and unlimited range balls at Grand National Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Come home to National Village today!!!