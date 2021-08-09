3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $469,000

Stately columns, inviting front porch, all lead into the popular Dorset plan sure to please. With a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen space & spacious island open to the living area, set up for easy living! Universal design features help to make this home your very own, and a convenient half bath off the main living space.The master suite features a large en-suite master bath, with two large closets, spacious shower, and soaking tub, plus a private water closet. The covered porch is accessible through the master suite as well as the living area. Two additional bedrooms are on the other side of the home from the master & share a full 3-piece bath to complete the main floor living space of this split floorplan. The two-car garage offers entry into the laundry/utility room and the stairs are tucked away from the main living area, leading to a finished for bonus rooms to make your own space! Neighbors enjoy monthly actives in this popular neighborhood!