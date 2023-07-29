This beautiful home, not yet 3 years old, boast traditional southern charm and is literally like new. The open floor plan is a knock out for anyone that visits. The owners have upgraded almost $29,000 dollars in the following items: plantation shutters and blinds; curtains and rods; installed book shelves; a custom mantle; new Kitchen Aid fridge (all appliances are Kitchen Aid); Empava walk in tub; painted garage floor; fancy fireplace screen; and extra landscaping and shrubs. The stylish kitchens features an island with seating, farmhouse sink, 2 pantries. The master features 2 separate vanities, walk in tub, private toilet area, and access to the laundry. The screen porch is to die for with a beautiful forestry view. The bonus room is extremely spacious with rooms for most any creative ideas. Overall, this is some kind of nice home with ammenities, a special floor plan, and a subdivision with many ammenities. Take a look.
3 Bedroom Home in OPELIKA - $470,000
