New Home in National Village!! Must See!! Move-In Ready!! Upgrades Galore!! Enter this home from a great sized front porch. Front door opens up to a great size living room! The second bedroom bath is located off to the left, third bedroom is set up for a perfect office/guest room! Kitchen is custom built with eat-in area!! Don’t miss the screen porch with beautiful blue ceiling!! Towards the back of the home is the master suite and laundry!! A few of the upgrades include: 10’ ceilings, quartz counter tops, hardwood instead of carpet, kitchen island, screen porch, laundry cabinets!!
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $476,000
