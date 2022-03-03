3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $48,000

Double wide offering three bedrooms and two baths. Take a drive by and see if this may be your next investment. NO VIEWINGS. Please DO NOT DISTURB the occupant.
Suni Lee has brought the jaw-dropping Nabieva to the college gymnastics world, performing it Friday during Auburn’s meet against Kentucky in A…
Auburn gymnastics has set records this season and this week competes for a claim to the SEC championship. For freshman Sophia Groth, though, her long journey to Auburn has been all about family.
The owner of SkyBar Cafe, a bar in downtown Auburn on West Magnolia Avenue, has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct.
Jeremy Vines didn’t realize was that his experimentation in the kitchen as a stay-at-home dad would lead to opening a catering business.
A Hall of Famer known for playing larger than life, Lionel “Little Train” James died Friday, Auburn University shared.
Suni Lee helped put Auburn back in the national spotlight on Friday night, as her dazzling bar routine for the Tigers was featured as the No. …
Tuesday marks the beginning of the end of a system that made Lee County a holdout among Alabama’s 67 counties; it’s the last to retire the use…
With the new headquarters of AuburnBank opening in June, the bank’s president said his company is exploring potential retail and office tenant…
The pool hall’s two co-owners are different people, but they’ve found in their new business partnership that their personalities complement one another.
Auburn will see streets closed downtown on Saturday during the Mardi Gras parade, and streets in downtown Opelika will be closed Sunday due to a bike race.
