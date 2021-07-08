3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $48,000

This 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home has a nice sized lot. It has an open floor plan with the kitchen over looking the living area. It has a covered front and rear porch. Property owned by US Dept of HUD. Case umber 011-544988. Seller makes no representations or warranties as to property condition. HUD homes sold "AS-IS". Equal housing opportunity. Seller may contribute 3% for buyer's closing cost, upon buyer's request. House is insurable with escrow. Info & Subject to Appraisal – i.e. “UI, Subject to Appraisal”.Disclosures available www.HUDHomeStore.com. Bids may only be submitted by HUD Registered Agents/Agencies. All property inquiries will be answered within 24 hours. Buyers are responsible for Dewints/Rewints coordination/expenses. HUD compensates HUD registered selling agents up to 3% of the gross sales price.