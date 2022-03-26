3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $482,000

Stately columns, inviting front porch, all lead into the popular Dorset plan sure to please. With a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen space & spacious island open to the living area, set up for easy living! Universal design features help to make this home your very own. Convenient flex room located near the kitchen is perfect for an office or craft room.The master suite features a large en-suite master bath, with two large closets, spacious shower and private water closet. The large covered porch is accessible through the master suite as well as the living area. Two guest bedrooms with a full 3-piece bath between them on the opposite side of the main floor living space of this split floorplan. The two-car garage offers entry into the laundry/utility room with cabinets and a convenient utility sink. Stairs are tucked away from the main living area, leading to a finished bonus room to make your own space! Neighbors enjoy monthly actives in this popular neighborhood!