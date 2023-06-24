COME AND GET IT....THE LAST NEW HOME ON AN INTERIOR LOT! Welcome to The Springs of Mill Lakes! Timeless design and classic styling is evident from the first look at the Maison floorplan. Beautiful arched entry and inviting flagstone porch. Foyer opens to spacious dining room leading into cozy living area with fireplace. Large kitchen boasts quartz countertops, numerous cabinets, drawers, gas cooktop, island, and breakfast area. Entertain on beautiful flagstone covered porch with wood accent ceiling. Master ensuite includes vaulted ceiling, bathroom with dual vanities, large zero entry shower, and soaking tub. Spacious laundry room with cabinetry and counter space! Short hallway leads to a guest bedroom ensuite with full bath. The split floor plan offers an additional bedroom, full bathroom with zero entry tiled shower on the opposite side of the home. Spacious bonus room upstairs. Beautiful finishes throughout! Ask agent about builder incentives.