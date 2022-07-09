3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $499,000

Welcome to The Springs of Mill Lakes, the Premier 55+community for active adults! Timeless design and classic styling is evident from the first look at the Maison floorplan. Beautiful arched entry and relaxing inviting front porch. Foyer opens to separate dining room leading into cozy living area; kitchen with amazing storage and breakfast area. This home features a lovely fireplace with views into the screened-in back porch. Spacious laundry room with cabinetry and counter space! Short hallway leads to a spacious guest bedroom with full bath which could serve as a second master ensuite. The split floor plan offers an additional bedroom, full bathroom on the opposite side of the home with master bedroom. Large master bathroom ensuite adorns a vaulted ceiling, dual vanities, large zero entry shower with bench seating, and spacious custom master closet. Roomy bonus room upstairs. Last interior lot available!