INVESTORS! This is your moment!!!! PRICE REDUCED TO $50,000.00; Great investment property. Beautiful lot. House is being sold "AS IS" No warranties expressed or implied. Serious buyers only. Utilities are not on. Call listing agent for appointment. Please secure all doors after showings! Buyer (s) must do their own due diligence. Listing agent does not have any other knowledge of this home other than what is listed in the MLS
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $50,000
