Windsor Village is Opelika's newest premier neighborhood! This age targeted community features pickleball courts, two ponds, plenty of space for walking and beautifully landscaped yards that are maintained buy the Owner's Association. This home is 3BR/3 Bath with a 2 car garage. It has hardwood floors throughout the main level and many upgrades. The kitchen is furnished with beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances, solid surface countertops and a tile backsplash. The Master Suite has a large curbless, beautifully designed tile shower and large walk in closet that's sure to impress. The elevated 10 foot ceilings provide luxurious living and easy access to Robert Trent Jones Golf Course, Auburn University, shopping and fine dining....WELCOME HOME!!!!
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $509,000
-
- Updated
