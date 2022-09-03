3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $567,500

Beautiful, like-new home in desirable National Village! This home is just 4 years old, with unbelievable upgrades, and a coveted lot, sitting on over 1/4 acre with woods directly behind and to the side! Enjoy the peaceful oasis the backyard offers with a screened-in porch, or open-area stone patio with a firepit, pergola, and swing. Also outside, in the front, sits a quaint courtyard connecting the house to the 3-car garage. Inside, the breathtaking upgrades include wood floors throughout the main living areas and master bedroom, quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and upscale lighting and hardware throughout! The master bedroom is its own oasis, with plantation shutters, letting in plentiful natural light, and a large en suite bath with a double vanity, upgraded tile-to-ceiling shower, and large walk-in-closet! Aside from the amazing home, the neighborhood offers amazing amenities to its property owners! Don't miss out on this gorgeous place to live!