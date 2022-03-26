3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $579,900

Open kitchen/living/dining rooms. Kitchen will have beautiful quartz counter tops, backsplash and gas cook top with built in microwave and wall oven. Living room will have wonderful built-ins and brick fireplace. Master bedroom has plenty of natural light and large, bright bath with frameless shower door. Nice, large master closet with wood flooring. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have nice closets and share a jack-n-jill bath. Home comes prewired for security. Beautiful sunsets from screened porch and patio. Washer and Dryer remain with the home.