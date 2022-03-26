 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $579,900

3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $579,900

Open kitchen/living/dining rooms. Kitchen will have beautiful quartz counter tops, backsplash and gas cook top with built in microwave and wall oven. Living room will have wonderful built-ins and brick fireplace. Master bedroom has plenty of natural light and large, bright bath with frameless shower door. Nice, large master closet with wood flooring. Bedrooms 2 & 3 have nice closets and share a jack-n-jill bath. Home comes prewired for security. Beautiful sunsets from screened porch and patio. Washer and Dryer remain with the home.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

LEE: Onward, upward, homeward

It's a schoolday again here are Auburn. The field trip is over. Here at Toomer's Corner, a girl is taking graduation photos.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert