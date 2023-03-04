This charming and like brand new construction home is located in desirable National Village. It features a spacious living room with a cozy fireplace with custom mantle & brick work, a large kitchen with an abundance of counter space and upgrades, including a counter height island & bar with room for four barstools, glass front upper cabinets and lots of storage. There are 3 bedrooms in this split floorplan home, the front bedroom off the living area is being used as an office with double glass doors and lots of natural light, the other bedroom has a walk in closet and easy access to the shared hall bath, with tile surround tub and quartz countertops. The primary bedroom is in the rear of the home for privacy and features an en-suite bath with oversized tile shower, custom lighted mirrors and mounted towel warmer, in addition to a built in perfect for addtional storage or a make-up vanity space. The Laundry room is located off the primary bedroom closet for ultimate convenience.