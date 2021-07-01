 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $69,900

This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, laundry room, den with fireplace, living room and a front deck located in cul-de-sac. SOLD AS IS. SUBJECT TO RIGHTS OF REDEMPTION. Please be advised that any offers on this property require a minimum Earnest Money Deposit of 1% of the Purchase Price or $1,000, whichever is greater. All initial offers must be submitted via PropOffers.com by the BUYER AGENT ONLY. BUYER'S AGENT IS TO PAY A $175.00 OFFER MANAGEMENT FEE AT CLOSING OF ANY ACCEPTED OFFER

