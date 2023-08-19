New floorplan - Aubie's Eagle! We are excited to introduce Aubie's Eagle in our new Eagle Place section! This model is 3 bed/2.5 bath, 1930 sq.ft. on 1 level. The spacious rear porch looks out to wooded back yard. Kitchen has Bosch appliances and large island with a farmhouse sink. Custom soft-close cabinetry, quartz countertops, crown molding, 10 ft. ceilings with 8 ft. doors throughout home! Laundry room has upper & lower cabinetry with folding counter and laundry sink plus resource center. Gas log fireplace with brick surround & media cabinet in living room with a wet bar. Home comes with an attached double garage & golf cart garage. Amenities include access to the Marriott's 2 outdoor pools plus 1 indoor pool, dry saunas, exercise room, 8 clay tennis courts and 4 pickleball courts! Complimentary unlimited play on the short course and unlimited range balls at Grand National Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail. Come home to National Village today!!!