Welcome to a home that has it all! The main level features an open concept feel w/a large living room, dining room, kitchen & breakfast all open to one another. The kitchen has plenty of storage, island, & SS appliances HUGE walk-in pantry + a breakfast area with built in seating.The Primary Suite has large windows, a bath with a curbless shower, double vanity & walk in closet. The main level also features an office with built in desk, full bath, powder bath, laundry room and access to the HUGE porch overlooking the pond. The TREX porch is glassed/screened in allowing for use all seasons & has built in gas grill station and mini fridge. The basement is DAYLIGHT and features 2 bedrooms/1 bath, Oversized rec room, a workshop, storage room, and separate garage bay perfect for your golf cart. There is also a covered patio + more enclosed storage off the basement. The lot is gorgeous with mature trees offering privacy & direct access to the pond.YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS!-More info in documents