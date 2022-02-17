All offers must be submitted at www.vrmproperties.com. 1) Agents must register as a User, enter the property address, and click on “Start Offer”. 2) This property may qualify for Seller Financing (Vendee). 3) If Property was built prior to 1978, Lead Based Paint Potentially Exists. Earnest money to be held by Closing attorney and must be cashiers check or certified funds. Proof of funds required on cash transactions. Lender Pre-Approval letter for financed offers (dated within last 30 days) required for finance offers. AL Redemption Bond may be required by Buyer's lender and/or title provider and will not be paid for by seller. This property may qualify for Seller Financing (Vendee). Prior to seller receipt and approval of the full title package from foreclosure, title to the property will be conveyed by a Quit Claim/Non-warranty deed.
3 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $90,000
