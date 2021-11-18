 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $100,000

3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $100,000

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath with original Hardwood floors thru out home. This is a spacious home with central heating and air. Huge back yard fenced with two storage shed's and a greenhouse. Orange, pomegranate, apple and blueberry tree's located in the back yard. Come see this home today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert