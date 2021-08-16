If privacy is what you’re looking for, this is your home! The long driveway leads to this split floor plan home with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths on almost an acre of land in Lee County! Home features include an open floor plan with a fireplace in the family room, kitchen with SS appliances, breakfast area and bar. The spacious owner’s suite has a separate soaking tub and standing shower in the bathroom. The remaining two bedrooms have a shared bathroom. Home is being sold as is.
3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $137,000
