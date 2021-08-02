 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $149,900

Beautiful Dream home ready to move in and begin your memories today, Upgrades already done for you. A must see in person as pictures don't do justice on this home. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath won't last!. Kitchen Tilework and counter tops are amazing as well as the tilework in the two bathrooms. Nice fenced in backyard with rear Aluminum covered patio and matching 2 car carport. Storage building wired with available water hook up to enjoy your hobby's. Call listing agent to book your showing today!

