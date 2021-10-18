 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $149,900

Wonderful Home in Lee County. Wood Lam Flooring throughout Living areas, Greatroom with Cathedral Ceiling, Dining Area open to Kitchen which features stainless appliances, All Bedrooms have special Ceilings, Master Bedroom features THREE closets and on-suite bath. DOUBLE GARAGE, Fenced Backyard all with a Fantastic Location and Great Price!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert