3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $162,500

Come and take a look at this completely remodeled home. This place is cute!! Brand new waterproof flooring throughout the house. All new modern light fixtures. New Upgraded electrical, New microwave, water heater, and stove. Kitchen is excited to boast its new update, with a large granite island for prep and entertainment and subway backsplash. There are 3 full bathrooms, large closets. Large primary bedroom with lots of light, boasting his and her closets! Enjoy your morning on the Covered patio or your covered back porch. Mud room and laundry room ad the extra space you need to stay organized. Children and pets will love the large back yard. This home sits in Lee county and zoned for Smiths Station Schools. Very convenient to restaurants and grocery stores. You must take a look at this charming home!