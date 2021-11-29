3 Bedroom Home in Phenix City - $169,900

Cute and cozy home located on almost an acre in Lee County! This home is move-in ready and perfect as a starter or a home to downsize into! Offering a split floor plan, the master bedroom is separate from the other two rooms in the home. With a covered back porch and a deck overlooking the fenced in backyard in a calm and quiet location, you'll love the privacy and peace! In the winter, you can warm up to a nice fire in the wood-burning fireplace. This one won't last long!